Kreuser announces Equity Commission Members

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser has announced the seven applicants he is recommending to serve on the county’s new Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission.

Members are to serve three-year terms, staggered so that the committee does not undergo complete turnover at any given time.

Additionally, under the resolution creating the committee, County Board Chairman John O’Day has the authority to appoint two members of the board.

The appointees’ service on the commission will begin immediately, pending confirmation votes by the County Board on Aug. 17th