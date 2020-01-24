Kreuser Declares Emergency For Shoreline Damage in Kenosha

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser has declared a State of Emergency in the county because of damage from storms earlier this month.

The storms during the weekend of Jan 10-12 brought winds near 50 miles per hour to Kenosha’s shoreline. That combined with the record high lake levels damaged much of shoreline, especially Kemper Center and areas in Pleasant Prairie and Somers.

The declaration means that the county and its municipalities can apply for state and federal disaster aid to help with clean up and restoration.