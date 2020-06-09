Kreuser to Call On County Board to Declare Racism A Public Health Crisis

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser announced that next week’s State of the County address will include a call for a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. Kreuser will deliver the speech on June 16th via live stream.

Kreuser is expected to call for the County Board to adopt the resolution which is under development from the board’s Human Services Committee.

In a statement Monday Kreuser says the measure would “take actions toward addressing and remediating health impacts of systematic racism”.

You can read Kreuser’s full statement here:

