KUSD 3rd Friday Count Shows Continued Lower Enrollment
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District has a lower enrollment this school year but not quite as much of a drop as projected.
The state-mandated Third Friday count showed 317 less students this school year than last for a total enrollment of 18,870 students.
In December the district projected a decrease of 361 students based on the declining birth rate.
KUSD reports that since 2009 the district has experienced a declining birth rate, which now averages approximately 500 less children born per year compared to the high water mark in 2008.
The district has established a “right-sizing” committee to consider ways to consolidate the district’s offerings because of the declining enrollment-with decisions expected by the end of 2023.
More info:
District Enrollment by School and Grade 091523
KUSD Enrollment by Grade 2022-23 vs 2023-24 091523