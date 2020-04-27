KUSD Announces Plans For High School Graduations; Proms

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Unified has released some of their tentative plans in the wake of the abrupt ending of the school year. The district has set in person high school graduation ceremonies for late July, and plans to hold proms some time in the middle of that month-as long as there are no further directives from the state.

5th and 8th grade promotions will not be held in person but will be done virtually. Still there are no updates yet on 4th quarter grading and graduation requirements. Individual schools will contact families about picking up students’ personal items that were left on campus.

Additionally, summertime Fine Arts programs-such as summer band and orchestra-were also canceled.