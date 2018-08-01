KUSD Announces Schools Eligible For National School Lunch Program

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Unified will participate in a program that allows all students at an eligible school to receive breakfast and lunch at no charge. Over 20 KUSD schools will participate in the National School Lunch Program for the upcoming school year.

Under the Community Eligibility Provision all students at an eligible school can receive the meals even if they have not submitted the usual application required to determine eligibility.

Students unable to pay the full price for breakfast and lunch at the district’s other schools will still need to fill the application out. Those students’ eligibility are determined based on household size and income criteria.

The schools participating in the program are:

Bose Elementary/Brass Elementary/Chavez Learning Center/Edward Bain Creative Arts /Edward Bain Dual Language

Forest Park Elementary/Frank Elementary/Grant Elementary/Grewenow Elementary/Harvey Elementary/Jefferson Elementary

McKinley Elementary/Roosevelt Elementary/Southport Elementary/Strange Elementary

/Vernon Elementary /Wilson Elementary

Bradford High/Bullen Middle/Hillcrest

Lincoln Middle/Reuther High/Washington Middle