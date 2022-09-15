KUSD Annual Electors’ Meeting Set For Next Week

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District’s annual meeting of district electors is set for next week.

It will be held on Tuesday in the auditorium of Indian Trail High School and Academy on 60th Street in Kenosha.

Prior to the electors’ meeting, a presentation of the district’s proposed budget will be made.

The electors will elect a chairperson, adopt rules of order and the agenda, establish salaries and reimbursements for school board members, approve the new tax levy and establish the date of next year’s meeting.

The meeting is usually fairly routine with last year’s as the exception.

A local conservative parents’ group took control of the meeting and approved cuts to school board salaries among other changes.

Those measures were undone at an unpresented second electors’ meeting held later in the fall.