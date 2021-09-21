KUSD Annual Meeting Set For Tuesday Night

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified officials are set to unveil this year’s proposed budget at its annual meeting tonight.

It will be at 7 PM at the Indian Trail High School Auditorium.

The district’s tax levy would decrease by almost seven percent with a general fund of just over 75 million dollars. Residents who live in the district boundaries are eligible electors who can participate in the meeting and vote on the components presented.

The school board will then meet to finalize the business of the night. Electors will also set the date for next year’s annual meeting.