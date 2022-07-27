KUSD Applies For Grant to Digitally Map Schools

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified is applying for state funding to digitally map the district’s schools.

The funds-totaling more than 48-thousand dollars-are made available from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, are meant to help law enforcement during an emergency.

KUSD’s Director of Facilities Patrick Finnemore told the school board that digital mapping makes coordinating officer movement easier.

Currently law enforcement has more traditional maps and blueprints of the school buildings.

The board approved the application but would need to give final approval if the grant money is awarded.