KUSD Approaches End of Superintendent Search

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified is another step closer to naming their new superintendent.

Interviews with finalists Jason Nault, currently an assistant superintendent in Waukegan and Jeffery Weiss, the superintendent of South Milwaukee Schools, were held Tuesday night.

Those closed-session interviews happened after a candidate forum open to the public.

Once the final candidate is identified, a contract will be negotiated and the candidate will be brought before the Board of Education in a public meeting for formal approval.