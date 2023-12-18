KUSD Approves Gateway Tech. Sublease For New Lakeview School

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The school board also approved a plan that will help secure the future of Lakeview Technology Academy.

The high school is getting a new building as part of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood development.

The high school will share the space with students from Gateway Technical College as part of sublease agreement.

KUSD Chief Financial Officer Tarik Hamdan told the board that the agreement has a financial incentive for the district.

The district will recoup 35% of its lease payments with the sublease payments from Gateway.

The more than 48,000 square foot building is scheduled to open early in 2025.