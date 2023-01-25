KUSD Approves School Closure; Budget Cuts

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board unanimously approved a six-point-7 million dollar budget cut in the wake of the on-going enrollment crisis.

KUSD administration had recommended the closure of Wilson Elementary School-which would reportedly save the district $1.2 million of a $9.6 million deficit.

Also included is a 1-point-5 million dollar district-wide staff reduction, as well as a phase out of KUSD’s contribution to employees’ health savings accounts.

You can view the 1/24/23 KUSD Board Meeting here: