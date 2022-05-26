KUSD Approves Spending Plan For Pandemic Relief Funds

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified plans to spend millions of dollars of pandemic relief funds starting next school year.

The Kenosha Unified School Board approved a plan this week to spend almost $11 million on staffing, including more substitute teachers.

More than a million dollars will go towards refreshing the district’s tech supplies such as replacement charging cords for laptops and more mobile hotspots.

In all, nearly $13 million was budgeted for next year.

The district received $45 million in the latest round of federal pandemic relief funding.