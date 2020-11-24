KUSD Approves Transgender Non-Discrimination Policy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified has approved a non-discrimination policy covering students that are transgender and gender non-conforming.

The KUSD Board approved the measure unanimously which allows a parent, guardian, or a student over 18 to register with the name and pronouns they prefer and not what necessarily matches their birth certificate.

The district did not take up a measure that would have allowed students under 18 to determine the names and pronouns used at school.

A similar measure in Dane County is being challenged in court.

KUSD may take that change under advisement as well as one that governs overnight sleeping arrangements on school trips.