KUSD Asks For Ad Hoc Planetarium Committee

KENOSHA, WI–Now that the Bradford High School Planetarium has been saved from the wrecking ball, Kenosha Unified is looking for the public’s help on how to best utilize it.

KUSD is asking for community members to serve on an ad hoc committee which will review recommendations for the reinvigoration of the planetarium. If you’re interested you can submit a letter of interest to the district by January 4th.

The Kenosha Unified School Board approved $130,000 last month to renovate and improve the building that was erected nearly 60 years ago.