KUSD Board Approves Purchase of Vape Detectors with Juul Lawsuit Funds

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved the allocation of $165,000 from the Juul lawsuit settlement to purchase 72 vape detectors for secondary schools.

The initiative, supported by a grant from the Hope Council and local organizations, includes educational campaigns, intervention programs, and cessation services aimed at middle and high school students.

The plan is to use the detectors strategically, moving them between bathrooms to address areas with high vaping activity.

KUSD Administration officials told the board that the plan is to offer education on vaping instead of other forms of discipline.

Despite concerns about the cost and implementation, the board voted in favor of the proposal.