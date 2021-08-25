KUSD Board Suspends Meeting After Large Crowd Comes to Protest Mask Requirements

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board abruptly ended their scheduled meeting last night after an angry group of parents caused a disruption. The board was set to consider masking requirements for students-something that most of the attendees came to protest.

However Board President Yolanda Santos Adams wouldn’t call the meeting to order until social distancing requirements were met.

The board members then got up and left. Shortly after they returned and Santos-Adams announced that the meeting would be rescheduled.

There’s no word yet on when that will be. KUSD is the latest district in the area to have a contentious crowd on its hands when trying to discuss Covid mitigation measures for the upcoming school year.

The board president told TMJ 4 news that the board was prepared to stay for the mask discussion but were concerned about a “super spreader” event.