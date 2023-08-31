KUSD Board to Consider KEA Contract; “Right-Sizing” In Thursday Special Meeting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board is holding a special meeting Thursday evening.

On the agenda is negotiations with the Kenosha Education Association over the next collective bargaining agreement.

There will also be a status update from the district’s right sizing committee-the body tasked with configuring a plan to possibly shutter some of the district’s campuses due to lower enrollment.

After the update is delivered the board’s agenda allows the body to set some parameters for the right sizing proposals.

Under the current timeline, the board is expected to review the proposals this fall with final decisions possible by the end of the year.