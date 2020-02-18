KUSD Board to Consider Transgender; Bullying Policy

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—The Kenosha Unified School Board will hold a special meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss bullying and the rights of transgender students.

A policy governing the rights and access transgender students have to areas like lockerooms and restrooms has been a long time in coming, since a lawsuit was settled between the district and former Tremper student Ash Whitaker.

Whitaker won the right to use the boy’s restroom but the suit did not settle the issue for any other student or KUSD facility.

The bullying measure was considered after a girl left the district following a violent bullying incident in which the assailant was not suspended or charged.

Wednesday’s meeting at the Educational Support Center is set for 5:30 PM.