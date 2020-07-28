KUSD Board to Decide on In-Person or Virtual Learning

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board meets tonight and they are expected to decide the fate of the upcoming school year. The meeting’s agenda shows that the board will discuss and then vote as to whether or not to hold in-person classes this fall.

At a work session earlier this month, KUSD officials laid out their “Return 2020” plan but most board members expressed at least some reservations about holding in person classes during a pandemic. KUSD Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis has said that no matter how the district starts the year, it may have to make the switch to virtual if an outbreak is detected.

The Milwaukee, Madison, and Racine districts are among the other school districts in the state to go with all virtual classes through the first quarter of the year…which concludes in early November.