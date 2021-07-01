KUSD Board to Meet Thursday to Appoint Interim Superintendent; New Member

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board is set to have a new look after Thursday night.

The board is set to meet and is expected to confirm an interim superintendent upon the retirement of Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarvis-which was official Wednesday.

The more intensive part of the meeting will be the interviews of more than a dozen applicants to fill the board seat left vacant by Dan Wade, whose resignation was also official at the end of June.

After two rounds of interviews the board is expected to vote to confirm a new member.

Only one remaining applicant-Kyle Flood-has served on the school board previously.

Three candidates who ran for the board but lost this spring also threw their names in the running for Wade’s old seat.