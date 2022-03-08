KUSD Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate At Tuesday Special Meeting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board is expected to again amend its mask policy for the district.

At the February meeting, the board voted to make masks optional starting later this month. T

he district may vote to implement that change sooner if not right away at a special meeting scheduled for 5:30 Tuesday evening (3/8/22).

Recently the CDC changed its recommendation on masking that allows for most of us to no longer wear them.

Masks would still be required for the Head Start program as well as on buses due to federal regulation.