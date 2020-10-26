KUSD Board To Vote on Tax Levy Increase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified’s portion of your property tax bill could increase in 2021.

The KUSD Board is set to vote this week to increase the district’s tax levy by more than eight million dollars. The increase comes as KUSD’s enrollment saw a record decline this school year due to the pandemic.

KUSD’s proposed budget is set to go up more than seven percent to 271 million-plus dollars. What that means is that the KUSD portion of your property tax bill for Kenosha, Somers, and Pleasant Prairie would go up.

If approved, the KUSD tax rate would be eight dollars ninety four cents per 1-thousand dollars of property value. KUSD lost over 3 million dollars in state funding due to the decreased enrollment.