KUSD Calls Special Meeting To Fill Vacant School Board Seat After Election Issue

Credit: Kenosha Unified Used with permission.

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has called a special meeting to appoint a candidate to fill the vacant school board position.

The seat was recently held by Eric Meadows but due to an issue with the way last year’s election was notified to the public his seat will be declared vacant as of April 24th.

The person selected at the February 22nd meeting will now serve for a year beginning on that date.

In April 2024 the top four school board candidates will get a spot on the board.

The fourth place candidate will serve two years.

Meadows’ seat was formerly held by Dan Wade who resigned from the school board soon after his reelection.

The seat was then filled with a candidate selected to serve until the next election.

The third place candidate from April 2022 should then have only been elected for a single year to finish out Wade’s term.