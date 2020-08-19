KUSD Changes Course; Will Offer In Person Classes & Fall Sports

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Unified has changed course and will now offer in person class options.



The school board voted Tuesday night to open the school year on September 14th with an in person option and virtual option for students.

The measure also will allow for fall sports to move forward on a modified schedule.

The board had previously voted on July 28th to begin the year with a virtual-only plan.



That measure was rescinded after it came under heavy pressure from parents who wanted to be able to choose an in person plan.