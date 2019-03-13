KUSD Changes Health Insurance Providers

KENOSHA, WI–After months of study and discussion, Kenosha Unified has decided to change health insurance providers. The board voted 6-0 with one abstaining, to end KUSD’s long time agreement with WEA Trust in favor of United Healthcare Wisconsin Filed Plan. The move is expected to save the district more than 30% on health costs.

Under the plan the district contributes $37.2 million and employees put in $4.6 million. Deductibles would increase under the plan, but there is the addition of an employer funded health savings account for up to $750 for a single plan or $1,500 toward a family plan.

Premiums were set to rise more than 17% under the WEA Trust when the current contract expired in June.