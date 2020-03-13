KUSD Closes Schools Until at Least April 6th

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Unified will be closed for the next several weeks. Racine Unified and Milwaukee Public Schools also announced that schools would be closed effective March 16th and lasting at least until April 6th.

KUSD says they believe the decision has been made in the best interest of students and staff to ensure safety and well being. District officials say they will continue to work with health officials to make informed decisions.

Kenosha and Racine Unified will reopen April 6th unless they’re directed otherwise. Info on lunch programs, student support services, and staffing requirements will be shared with individuals, families and staff in the near future.