KUSD Considers Operational Referendum to Address $19M Budget Shortfall

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)—The Kenosha Unified School District is considering asking voters to support an operational referendum to address an anticipated $15 million to $19 million budget deficit in 2025-26.

During a recent Committee of the Whole meeting, district officials reviewed budget forecasts, enrollment projections, and previous cuts.

Despite measures such as closing six schools and reducing budgets, the district faces significant financial challenges.

The School Board plans to consult with the Donovan Group on referendum specifics. Concerns about long-term planning were raised, with calls for sustainable solutions beyond short-term fixes.