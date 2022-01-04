KUSD Declines Changes to Covid Policy; New Guidelines Coming Soon

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Despite a slight increase in absences of both staff and students, the Kenosha Unified School District will not be making any big changes to its “Better Together” Policy.

However parents will be allowed to transfer their elementary and middle school students to a virtual option-as long as space remains.

The board and the administration cited attendance data collected in the weeks leading up to winter break compared with the first day back on Monday.

Kris Keckler, KUSD’s Chief Information Officer told the board that Covid absences are only a fraction of the reason kids miss school, while KUSD Superintendent Dr Bethany Ormseth says that updated quarantine guidelines will be coming later this month.

Racine Unified Schools are closed one more day before returning to class Wednesday; Milwaukee Public Schools switched to all virtual starting Tuesday.

View the full meeting here: