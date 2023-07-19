KUSD Employee Charged After Allegedly Stalking Woman; Fleeing Police

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha Unified employee is under arrest after allegedly stalking his ex-girlfriend and fleeing from law enforcement.

47 year old Octavis Leverson-who is reportedly a custodian at Indian Trail High School- was charged this week in an incident from last Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend alerted law enforcement that his car was parked outside of her workplace.

When Racine County Sheriff’s deputies arrived Leverson reportedly told them he was waiting for the woman because he wanted to rekindle their relationship.

The deputies asked Leverson to exit his vehicle but instead he allegedly fled.

The ensuing chase lasted for approximately 8 miles and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Leverson was arrested after exiting the vehicle and trying to flee on foot.

Leverson is now charged with one count of felony stalking, felony fleeing, obstructing an officer, recklessly endangering safety, and four counts of bail jumping.

He is due in court Wednesday.