KUSD Enrollment Down

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Unified’s Third Friday count is completed and it shows that the district’s enrollment has decreased from last year. Friday’s count shows that there about 283 less students attending KUSD schools this year, with the initial count of 21,372 students compared to 21,655 during the same census a year ago.

This enrollment number is used by the state to determine the amount of funding a district receives from state aid and local tax levies.

In a press release, KUSD officials say that the decreased enrollment is expected based on lower birth rates in the district since 2010.

KUSD is still expected to retain its distinction as the third largest district in the state.