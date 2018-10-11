KUSD Exploring New Health Insurance Options

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Unified is exploring new health insurance options which would begin next year. Under the current plan, the district has the dilemma of expenditures exceeding premium payments made by KUSD employees.

In 2017 employees paid $56.4 million in premiums and prescription costs. Claims in that period exceeded $58 million. Analysis presented to the school board shows that Unified’s healthcare cost per employee was more than $19,000, more than $7,000 than the public sector norm.

With the current health insurance contract up next year, new healthcare insurance options were presented to the board at special meeting last night. The district has different options to consider including an increase in co-pays and a doubling of deductibles for individuals and families.

Any increases though must be capped at 8% overall under the current agreement Unified has with its employees. The board will review its options through the rest of the year.