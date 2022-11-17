KUSD Gets Donation From Potowotami

Kenosha Unified received a major donation this week.

In recognition and appreciation of the Kenosha Unified School District’s recent logo update, which acknowledges and retains Kenosha’s ties to the Potawatomi Tribe, the Forest County Potawatomi Community has provided a $50,000 donation to the school district.

The updated logo, which was created in-house by KUSD staff, retains the district’s historical ties to the area while providing a fresh look and updated colors.

The logo features three flames, each of which are intended to represent the three communities KUSD serves –Kenosha, Somers, and Pleasant Prairie.

The donation will be used for rebranding purposes at the Educational Support Center on 52nd St. A formal acceptance of the donation took place during the district’s monthly board meeting.