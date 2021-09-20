KUSD Gets Surprise Enrollment Increase On Third Friday Count

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified School District has finalized the state-mandated Third Friday enrollment count. The initial count shows an enrollment of 19,620 students, an increase of 37 students when compared to the 2020-21 Third Friday count of 19,583.

KUSD had projected a decrease of one hundred thirty-six students based on a Board report from February. For the past decade the KUSD boundary area has averaged a decrease of approximately 160 students each year due to the decreased birth rate.

The enrollment number is used by the state to determine the amount of funding KUSD receives from the state and can levy locally.