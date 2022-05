The Kenosha Unified School Board has hired a consulting firm to aid in the search for a new superintendent.

Board members approved the hire of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards on a 7-0 vote.

The firm made a bid for just over 14-thousand dollars-well below the other bids offered. A planning meeting is scheduled for later this month.

Following that, the position will be posted.

The search process is expected to last 3-5 months.