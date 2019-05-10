KUSD, KEA Reach Tentative Agreement

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Unified and the Kenosha Education Association have quickly come to a new tentative agreement.

Reps from both sides met Thursday to negotiate a base wage increase, which in accordance with Act 10 is based on the Consumer Price Index.

The CPI is currently set a 2-point-44 percent. KUSD officials say that teachers will receive a 4 percent increase during the 2019-2020 school year.

Kenosha Unified Superintendent Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarvis says that the recent savings from the district’s new healthcare plan allows the district to offer the maximum amount to the KEA members.

The amount each individual teacher will receive is based on their place in the district’s pay structure. The agreement will need approval from the union and the school board.

The board will take the measure up at its meeting later this month.