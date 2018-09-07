KUSD; KEA Talk Raises for Teachers

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Unified School District officials and representatives from the Kenosha Education Association are working on a new contract agreement for teachers. While ACT 10 forbids collective bargaining for contracts, the district and the union can negotiate a raise based on cost of living.

Unified’s proposal would give educators a 1-point-25 percent base wage increase for the 2018-19 contract year. The KEA’s proposal calls for a 2-point-13 percent increase.

That is the max increase that is currently allowed under the Consumer Price index.