KUSD Lays Out Plans For In-Person Learning

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School District held a special meeting Thursday night to discuss plans for the 2020-21 school year in the wake-or in the midst of-Covid-19.

In a nearly four hour meeting, officials laid out a plan for in-person classes which include mandatory, state provided masks, restricted access to schools, and hand sanitizing stations in classrooms. Students may also be given the option of virtual learning from home.

None of these measures are official as the school board did not take a vote. The fall sports season hasn’t been finalized either.

KUSD says they will follow the directives laid out by the W.I.A.A.