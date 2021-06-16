KUSD Makes Masks Optional; Classroom Quarantines To End

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has approved plans to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 moving forward.

Several big changes were approved. Effective immediately masks are optional in KUSD buildings while starting July 1st classwide quarantines will be a thing of the past.

Field trips will be allowed on a limited basis while beginning of the year events like registration, open houses and parent teacher conferences will remain virtual.

A K-5 virtual learning option will remain in place while middle and high school age students would need to apply to the district’s e-school to remain in a virtual classroom. Families will have to apply for those options and there are several upcoming informational sessions about how to do so.

