KUSD Moves To Update Harassment; Gender Non-Conforming Policies

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board took a step Tuesday night to update the district’s Title IX policies regarding harassment and equal access to bathrooms and locker rooms for gender non-conforming students.

The sweeping measure creates new district policies governing both staff and students but doesn’t actually change any current rules or practices.

Interim Superintendent Dr Beth Ormseth says that the changes should have been made two years ago.

Board Member Eric Meadows says that both district employees and members of the public have deep concerns about the policies.

The Trump-era policy allows for transgender students to use the restroom of the gender with which they identify or a private facility if necessary.

Locker room access would be considered on a case-by-case basis. A first reading was approved on a 5-2 vote with Meadows and Kristine Schmaling in dissent.

The measure needs another vote next month for final approval.

See the meeting agenda document here

Watch the discussion: