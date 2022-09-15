KUSD Names New Superintendent

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has selected a finalist for superintendent.

Dr Jeffery Weiss will formally be appointed at the September 27th meeting; his contract would begin October 1st.

Terms of the agreement will not be public record until formal action has been taken.

The board’s choice comes after holding community forum feedback sessions and a second round of interviews with two finalists.

Dr. Weiss has served as an educator and educational leader since 1994. His leadership experience includes serving as an assistant superintendent in the Racine Unified School District, superintendent in the Richmond School District, and most recently, superintendent of the South Milwaukee School District.