KUSD Names Superintendent Finalists

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Unified School Board has named the finalists for superintendent.

After the first round of interviews were held last week, the board whittled down six finalists to two.

They’re Dr. Jeffrey Weiss and Dr. Jason Nault.

Nault is currently Waukegan associate superintendent of equity, innovation and accountability.

Weiss is South Milwaukee superintendent of schools.

The final round of interviews will be September 6th after a public stakeholder meeting earlier that afternoon.

Contract negotiations with the final candidate will begin after that with salary and start date to be determined.