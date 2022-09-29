KUSD Network Slowly Getting Back to Normal Following Cybersecurity Incident

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Unified Schools are continuing to work through network issues that popped up last weekend.

KUSD informed families of the outage on Sunday, which KUSD says was done proactively after a “cybersecurity incident.”

Since then district officials say they are working closely with an external cybersecurity firm to investigate that incident as well as with law enforcement.

Internal teams are working to mitigate any potential impact on data.

While that process takes time, the district is in the process of returning to business as usual and will bring all programs and applications back online today.

Classes are going on as normal as the investigation continues.