KUSD officially bans sexist cheerleading awards

KENOSHA, WI–So-called mock awards are officially banned at Kenosha Unified. After pressure from the American Civil Liberties Union, KUSD Superintendent Dr. Sue Savaglio-Jarvis said in a letter Monday to all principals and administrators that “mock awards of any such kind” are prohibited.

The letter is a response to revelations last month that coaches and students at Tremper High School were annually giving awards to girls with the largest breasts or buttocks. The high school said it would stop the awards after the details surfaced.

But the superintendent’s letter is a district-wide order and warns faculty they will be disciplined or fired if they harass students or fail to report harassment. The awards revelation followed a yearlong investigation by the American Civil Liberties Union in Wisconsin.

The AP contributed to this report.