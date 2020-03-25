KUSD Officials Working On Virus Outbreak Fallout

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Unified officials continue to deal with the fallout of a long term district closure due to the virus.

KUSD Superintendent Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarivs says that she has been meeting with state officials and other superintendents across the state via teleconference to stay up to date on the situation.

However, she told the school board this week that it’s difficult to cement plans in place.

The district canceled classes and all student related activities a week and a half ago after an order to do so came from Governor Tony Evers administration. The district says that up to the minute info can be found at k-u-s-d dot edu.