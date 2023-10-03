KUSD Plans Community Engagement Sessions on “Right-Sizing” Effort

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The “Right-Sizing” Committee in charge of developing a plan for school closures and contractions will be holding public hearings.

Two will be held on Tuesday October 17th-at 3 PM in the Harvey Elementary gym and at 5:30 PM at the Indian Trail Auditorium.

On Wednesday October 18th the sessions will be at 4 PM at Tremper and 6:30 PM at Reuther.

The session at Reuther will be bilingual in English and Spanish.

All KUSD families, staff, and community members are encouraged to attend.

Information on the Right-Sizing” committee’s work and data will up updated and there will be an opportunity for the public to provide input and ask questions about the process.

Right-sizing decisions are expected to be made by the Kenosha Unified School board by the end of 2023.