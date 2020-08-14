KUSD Plans Special Meeting To Decide Fate of Fall Sports, Fine Arts, & More

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Unified will hold a special meeting next week to hopefully answer some of the remaining questions about the upcoming school year.

The board voted last month to start the school year virtually, but did not resolve questions surrounding fall sports, fine arts, clubs, and other activities.

On Tuesday the board will take up those issues and more-including decisions on repurposing or furloughing staff due to the virtual learning environment.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Educational Support Center on 52nd Street and streamed via KUSD’s YouTube Channel.