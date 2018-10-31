KUSD Receives Second Grant For School Safety

KENOSHA, WI–Kenosha Unified School District has received more money from the Wisconsin Department of Justice for school safety. After KUSD received over eight hundred eighty-eight thousand dollars last spring, district officials applied for a second school safety grant and received almost 1-point-2 million dollars.

The money will be used to replace old analog security cameras with new digital ones, upgrade classroom locks that are more than half a century old, and create secure entrances at over a dozen district facilities. Shatter resistant film will be installed at the district’s middle schools. Also ten percent of the district’s full time staff will undergo 12 hour training sessions focused on mental health for adolescents.

KUSD officials anticipate implementation of these and other items over the next two years.