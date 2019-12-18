KUSD Renews Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarvis as Superintendent

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Kenosha Unified has renewed the contract of Superintendent Dr Sue Savaglio-Jarvis.

The board voted 7-0 to approve a new deal that extends her contract until June 2021 with an extension for another year which will kick in automatically unless either Dr Sue or the board were to decline it.

Savaglio-Jarvis will receive a 2.44% raise in the first year of the contract and could increase in the second year and beyond.

She has been the superintendent of KUSD since 2014.