KUSD Says Most Teacher Absences From Monday Are Excused

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Kenosha Unified says that most of the teachers that were absent on Monday have been excused and some have returned to work. 276 staff members called in for Monday causing seven schools to switch to virtual learning.

151 of those were pre approved before Monday. 17 reported Covid-19 like symptoms and 83 reported other reasons such as a sick child or a doctor’s appointment.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 15 teachers had not responded to the district. Any teachers reporting symptoms will have to have a negative Covd-19 test to return or a doctor’s clearance that they did not have Covid.

Tuesday’s absence rate returned to normal. More than 36-hundred in-person students went virtual for the week due to the absences.